ROSSBURG — Janet Anne Rapier, 70, of Rossburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born September 12, 1948, in Winchester, Indiana, to the late Charles and Virginia A. Gable Herriford. Janet loved playing cards, gardening, shopping with her husband, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ernest C. Rapier; children, Anita (David) Beasley-Rossburg, Betty (Rick) McCord-Union City, Indiana, Ernest (Becky) Rapier-Rossburg, James Rapier-Rossburg; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Ty) Holden, Alan (Jamie) Beasley, Amanda (Allen) Rapier, Lindsey (Carl) Rapier, Luke Rapier, Ricky McCord, Holly (Ryan) Smith, Jason (Amber) McCord; nine great grandchildren, Kelsey, Wyatt, Rachelle, Aubree, Andrew, Isaac, Lillie, Logan, and Paizley.

Preceded by parents; son, David Rapier "2014."

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Indiana. Services are 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, also at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be made to State of the Heart Hospice with envelopes available at the funeral home. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com