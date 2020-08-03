1/
Janet Fourman
TROY — Janet Fourman, age 84, of Troy, Ohio, passed away August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Delphine Johns and sister, Judy (Larry) Miller.

Janet was a homemaker until her children moved away from home. She enjoyed craftwork and painting. She worked at the Arcanum dime store, at Fox Pharmacy, as a telephone operator for United Telephone, and was a teacher's aide at Arcanum Schools.

Survived by her husband of 65 years, Beverly "Bevo" Fourman; children, Timothy (Jenny Strausbaugh) Fourman and Jennifer (Carl) Krauskopf; four grandchildren, Josh Knick, Josiah (Jessica) Fourman, Alec (Tabea) Fourman, and Katelyn (Trevor) Coomes; four great-grandchildren, Josiah, Raylan, Addison, and Kaden; siblings, Everett (Janet Jean) Johns, Susan (Darrell) Corell, and Barbara (Robert) Schleicher.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main Street, Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with interment in Abbottsville Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faith United Methodist Church, 101 E. South Street, Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
