COLUMBUS — Janet Frazier Copeland, 90, passed away May 13, 2019, at home in Columbus.

Born in Lebanon, Ohio, second youngest of a family of seven children, loving wife and mother; married 66 years to Robert Paul Copeland, retired Army Colonel; lived in Middletown, Greenville, Dublin, and for 28 years, resided in the Naples/Ft. Myers Beach area of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Mae and Oliver Frazier; three brothers and three sisters; her son, Jeffrey Paul Copeland; her husband, Robert Paul Copeland; survived by a loving daughter, Paula Jan Copeland of Columbus; a loving daughter-in-law, Susan Boland Copeland of Naples, Fla.; two loving granddaughters, Lindsay Orf of Kettering and Monica Tannreuther of Newhall, Calif. and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Orf; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held in the chapel at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, on June 2 at 11 a.m. Aria D. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . On-line guestbook at www.cookandsonpalley.com