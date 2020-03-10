UNION CITY, Ind. – Janet Loretta Phillips, 87, of Union City, Ind. passed away peacefully, Feb. 24, 2020 at Reid Hospital and Healthcare of Richmond, Ind. She was born May 1, 1932 in Greenville, the daughter of Raymond and Susie (Long) Lavey.

Jan was retired after working at the Campbells Soup Company of Nebraska. She enjoyed spending leisure time playing Bingo.

She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Pamela Zuniga of Union City, Ohio, Randy Evans of Greenville, Tana Gregg (husband, Matt) of Seattle, WA, Glen Hellickson of Montana and Melissa Tellez (husband, Oswaldo) of Hastings, Nebraska; two brothers, Ramon Lavey (wife, Shirley) of Greenville, and Larry Lavey (wife, Marcella) of Zolfo Springs, Fla.; four sisters, Francis Fritz of Bradford, Susan Atchley (husband, Jim) of Bradford, Donna Smith (husband, Jim) of Greenville, and Bonita Ashton (husband, Dewitt) of Greenville; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Tina Mitchum and Lora Yount; and a brother-in-law, Clifford Fritz.

A memorial service to celebrate Jan's life will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Chapel of Union City, Ind. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.