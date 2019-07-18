GREENVILLE — Janet Lucille (Morton) Nealeigh, 81, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born on August 15, 1937 in Darke County, Ohio the daughter of the late Roscoe P. and Glennys (Sells) Morton.

She attended Gettysburg Grade School and graduated from Greenville High School.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two baby grandsons; one step grandson; and her brother, Duane Morton.

She and her husband: Dan (Buzz) were married in 1956, and were blessed with three children, Tracie and husband Ron Tillman of Mississippi, Tony and Wife Diana Nealeigh of Union City, Ind., and Daniel and wife Melanie Nealeigh of Greenville. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul and wife Carolyn Morton of Richmond, Ind.

Janet and Buzz lived most of their married life in and around the Lightsville area, eventually retiring just south of Greenville.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com