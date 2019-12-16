ARCANUM — Janet Stigler, 81, of Arcanum, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Greenville following an extended illness. Janet was born December 3, 1938 to Donald and Gwen Sharp. She was a long time Arcanum resi

dent and spent her career working for Corning. Janet will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Nicole "Nikkie" Stigler, Terrie Stigler, and a brother, Donald Sharp.

Janet is survived by her son, Rob Stigler; grandchildren, Kaleigh Stigler, Janessa R. Stigler, Alex Stigler; sister, Judith (Eddie) Puterbaugh; nephew, Robert (Lisa) Scheiding, along with several other nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 12 p.m. at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial to follow at Ithaca Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to Heartland . Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.