GREENVILLE – Janette "Cork" Drew, 91, of Greenville, and formerly of New Madison passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at 12:54 a.m. at Brookdale of Greenville. She was born at home in Jaysville to the late Goth and Mildred (Davis) Townsend on October 23, 1927.

Cork was an active member of New Madison Methodist Church where she taught children in Sunday school. She was a cook at New Madison where she fed many students for 35 years. Corks hobbies were crafts, sewing, cooking, baking, cleaning house and above all she and her late husband, Elmer were race fans. She had many friends and was known for her hardy laugh.

Cork is survived by her son, Kyle (Donna) Drew, son in law Steve Black, grandchildren Tisha Ricks, Lauren (Jeff) Hutchens, Erin (Adam) Snoap, great grandchildren Bryant Ricks, Kelby Ricks, brother in law Ron Drew, sister Joy Townsend Albright (Jim) also sisters in law Lorraine Ballard Townsend and Dorothy Bowman Townsend and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those who preceded her in death were her husband Elmer Drew Jr., daughter Kathy Black, also brothers Harold Townsend, William Townsend, Parl Townsend, George E. Townsend and sisters Betty Townsend Brown and Shirley Townsend East.

There will be a private funeral service at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Carol Duffield and Pastor David Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. The family would like to thank Village Green Health Center and Staff and Brookdale of Greenville and staff for their excellent care for Cork.

