GREENVILLE - Janeva Marie Hittle, 87, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at 5:56 p.m. at her residence in the Brethren's Retirement Community. Born in West Manchester, Ohio on May 10, 1932 she was a daughter to the late Fredrick Casper & Fern Marie (Woolf) Etzler. Janeva was a former member of the Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama, and current member of EUM Church in Greenville, Ohio. She loved sewing and was an amazing seamstress. Janeva enjoyed cooking, and made delicious cinnamon rolls. More than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She will truly be missed.

Survived by her husband of 65 years, John Charles Hittle, whom she married on Oct. 24, 1953: children Frank & Deborah Hittle; Kenneth Hittle, Beverly Henninger: grandchildren Carl Henninger; Charles "Chuck" & Misty Henninger; Joshua Henninger; Tina Hittle-Austin: great-grandchildren Grace Self; Brandon Henninger; Hunter Henninger; Michael Henninger; Ayden Henninger; Evan Werling; Cole Henninger; Reese Austin.

Friends may call on the family from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Harper presiding. Burial to follow at Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
