GREENVILLE — Janice A. Oswalt, 79, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Brethren Home.

She was born June 20, 1940, in Union City, Ind., the daughter of the late William and Kathryn Perkins Collins. She was a 2nd and 3rd grade teacher at Greenville for 30 years, was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Greenville, Card Club member for 40 years, and was a 1958 graduate of Jackson Ohio High School. She attended Miami University to attain her bachelor's degree and followed up with her master's degree from Wright State University.

Survivors include her children, Karla Moore of New Madison, Beth (Gary) Cain of Greenville, Tom (Jo) Oswalt of Long Beach, Calif.; grandchildren, Nathan (Julie) Moore, Matthew Cain, Leslie (Ryan) Crawford, Leah (Ben) Shepherd; great-grandchildren, Lana, Kira and Ava Moore, Mikayla and Hunter Cain, Shaun and Hayden Crawford, Valerie and Zeke Shepherd; and a great-great- granddaughter.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Jack Oswalt "2019;" a great-grandchild, Braylen Cain; and a sister, Mary Kaye Menke.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, December, 28 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home with the Rev. Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in the Teegarden Cemetery, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions can be made to State of the Heart Hospice with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com