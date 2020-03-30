BRADFORD - Janice "Janie" Isabel Christian, 80, lifetime resident of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, three days after her 80th birthday at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Alumni Association.