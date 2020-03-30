Janice Isabel "Janie" Christian

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Isabel "Janie" Christian.
Service Information
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH
45383
(937)-698-4422
Obituary
Send Flowers

BRADFORD - Janice "Janie" Isabel Christian, 80, lifetime resident of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, three days after her 80th birthday at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Alumni Association. Online memories of Janie may be left for the family and friends at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.