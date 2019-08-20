ANSONIA — Janice Kay Oler, 69, of Ansonia, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Reid Health Center in Richmond, Indiana.

She was born on June 6, 1950 in Richmond, to the late Clyde Henry and Julia (Shipley) O'Conner.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by son, Jerry Lee Oler Jr.; her brothers David O'Conner, and Robert O'Conner; and her sister, Hazel O'Conner.

Janice might have been her name, but everyone called her Bubbles. Perhaps because that description so perfectly fit her personality. She was outgoing, friendly and mischievous. She was always laughing, smiling, and enjoying people. She loved walking the streets of Ansonia talking to everyone she saw, especially the police officers. As time went on, her name morphed from Bubbles to Aunt B. She was avid movie buff and collector, having more than 1,000 VHS tapes and DVDs neatly organized on numerous bookshelves. Along with movies, Aunt B loved playing bingo and loved a good mustache. Her spirit left a smile on every face she touched, and it will be missed.

Janice is survived by her son, James Oler of Versailles; her granddaughter, Kylie Oler of Richmond, Ind.; her siblings, Stephen O'Conner and his wife Janice of Dunkirk, Ind., Dan O'Conner and his wife Sue, Margie Jones, Effie Meyers and her husband Frank, and Mary Deathridge, all of Richmond, and Julia Branham of Rossburg; her great-nephew Dalton Horne, and countless other nieces, nephews and friends. Janice also leaves behind her devoted niece, Crystal Horne of Rossburg, who has been her caregiver for the past 15 years.

A Celebration of Janice's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Service at 11 a,m.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Ansonia Rescue, P.O. Box 171, Ansonia, Ohio 45303.

