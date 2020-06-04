Janice Louise (Mott) Hill
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Janice Louise (Mott) Hill, 88, of Indianapolis and formerly of the Gettysburg, Ohio, area, passed away March 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be amade to F.A.C.E., 1505 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
