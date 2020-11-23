GREENVILLE — Jay Franklin Day, age 82, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at Friday, November 20, 2020, 5:18 a.m., at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born January 8, 1938 in Peach Creek, West Virginia, he was one of eight children to the late Charles W. Day, Sr. and Pearl M. (Elam) Day.

Jay had served his Country proudly in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force, having served a total of 26 years, including the Vietnam War, and Korean War. Jay attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, and was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Greenville, Ohio. In his free time, he loved to watch sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds. More than anything, Jay loved his family, his children and grandchildren dearly. He will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, Jay is preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Walter Day, Jr., Joseph Day, James Day, Orpha Hensley, Dorothy Osborne, Millie Jane Day, and Jack Day.

Jay is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Macuga) Day, whom he married May 31, 1969; children, Deborah and Eric Weston; Pearl Gepfrey; Alan and Christine Day; Rebecca and Tim Wilson; grandchildren, Matthew and Angie Weston, Nathan and Melissa Weston, AJ Weston, Crystal and Jonathan Rhodehamel, Andrea and Andy Steenrod, Kara Day, Troy Day, Preston Day, and Megan Day; great- grandchildren, Bennett, Camille, Alec, Gabrielle, Blake, Levi, Izaiah, and Myles.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to those who took care of Jay in his final days.

Friends may call on the family Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church following the visitation, at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Doseck officiating. Burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio where Military Honors will be conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW in Greenville. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.