1/
Jean (McEldowney) Eastridge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLDWATER — Jean (McEldowney) Eastridge, 76, of Coldwater, formerly of New Weston, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sharpsburg. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery. Guests may visit with Jean's family today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Memorial contributions may be given to Tribute Funeral Homes to help offset funeral expenses. Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved