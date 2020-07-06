COLDWATER — Jean (McEldowney) Eastridge, 76, of Coldwater, formerly of New Weston, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sharpsburg. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery. Guests may visit with Jean's family today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Memorial contributions may be given to Tribute Funeral Homes to help offset funeral expenses. Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.