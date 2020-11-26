VERSAILLES — Jean Lavon (Hiatt) Hartzell, 81 of Versailles, Ohio passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020, 6:05 p.m., at her residence. She was born November 4, 1939 in Versailles, Ohio the daughter of the late Harrington Hiatt, Bonnie (Huber) and William Harman and step mother, Jean Harman. She worked at Century Motors in Gettysburg and Argosy Manufacturing in Versailles.

Jean was a member of Versailles Christian Church where she sang in the choir. Jean loved to travel, play cards, doing puzzles, riding motorcycles with her husband, spending time at her house in Texas, and spending time with her family. She also loved her cats.

She is preceded in death by her parents and step mother; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Eleanor Hartzell; her brother, Rev. Allan K. Harman; her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jerry Gigandet.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Harold Hartzell of Versailles whom she married July 17, 1960; her daughter and son-in-law: Tamala K. and Daniel Drees of Versailles; her son and daughter-in-law, Keith D. and Deb Hartzell of Versailles; her grandchildren and spouses, Greg and Amber Garland, Michelle and Brent Peterson, Kirstie L. Hartzell, Kim Hartzell, Crystal Hartzell, J.D. Drees, and Chelsea Bohan; her great-grandchildren, Cale G. Garland, Amari Bohan, Waylon Garland, Emma Jean Hartzell, Kayden Sexton, Liam Hartzell, Jack Sexton, and Aiden Hartzell; her half-brother, Terry Hiatt of Simi Valley, Calif.; her sister-in-law, Judith Harman-Tolle; her cat, Patches; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, 10 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio with Pastor Nick Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of The Heart Care or Versailles Christian Church Choir.

