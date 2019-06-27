UNION CITY, Ohio — Jean Williams, 88, of Union City, Ohio passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare State of the Heart Unit.

She was born July 10, 1930 in Union City, Ind., daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Maloy) Bannon. Jean was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, American Legion, enjoyed playing bingo, piano, and her harmonica.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Johns of Union City, Ohio, Michael Williams of Union City, Ohio, Jerold Williams of Winchester, Ind., Teresa (Jose) Lainez-Ft. Pierce, FL, Kristy (Nathan Butt) Williams; grandchildren, Shawn (Becky) Johns, Stephanie (Steve) Tompkins, Stacy Armando Velasco, Elena (Changel) Chicas, Leticia Colchado, Patricia (Luis) Rivera, Alicia (Jose) Villegas, Jose (Yecica) Colchado, Eric Arthur, Michael Williams, Derek Williams, Jerold Williams, Elijah Williams; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine Resor.

Preceded by her parents; husband, Stanley Williams; twin sister, June Charles; and a brother, Bud Williams.

Graveside services only Friday June 28, at 2 p.m. in the Union City Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.

Online condolences may be expressed at wwwreichardfh.com