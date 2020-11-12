1/
Jeannine Ida Mae Ruth Bonfiglio
MURRYSVILLE, Penn. — Jeannine Ida Mae Ruth Bonfiglio, 85, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, passed away Sat., Nov. 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Sat., November 21, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. 3rd Street, Greenville, Ohio, with Father David Doseck officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be expected. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com


Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
