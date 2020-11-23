GREENVILLE — Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Lawson, age 70, of Greenville, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 11, 1950 in Waverly, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Pauline Johnson Lawson.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Lawson and one sister, Nancy Lawson Wondal.

Jeff is survived by two brothers, Kenny (Gina) Lawson of Greenville, Ohio and Durbin (Rita) Lawson of Troy, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Jackie Lawson of Sidney, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a gentleman with many loves. His dad and brothers were truckers, and he went on many trips with them over the years. When Jeff told the stories of the trips, he was always the driver, of course. Jeff had a huge heart. He loved children and enjoyed bringing about smiles and laughter to all who knew him. He also loved to eat, and never missed an opportunity to cheer and support his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Waverly Evergreen Union Cemetery in Waverly, Ohio. Calling hours will not be observed.