1/1
Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Lawson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Lawson, age 70, of Greenville, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 11, 1950 in Waverly, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Pauline Johnson Lawson.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Lawson and one sister, Nancy Lawson Wondal.

Jeff is survived by two brothers, Kenny (Gina) Lawson of Greenville, Ohio and Durbin (Rita) Lawson of Troy, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Jackie Lawson of Sidney, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a gentleman with many loves. His dad and brothers were truckers, and he went on many trips with them over the years. When Jeff told the stories of the trips, he was always the driver, of course. Jeff had a huge heart. He loved children and enjoyed bringing about smiles and laughter to all who knew him. He also loved to eat, and never missed an opportunity to cheer and support his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Waverly Evergreen Union Cemetery in Waverly, Ohio. Calling hours will not be observed. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.Condolences may be expressed at www.coxburkittfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved