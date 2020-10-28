NEW PARIS — Jennifer Lynn Cummins, 42, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Jenny was born on May 11, 1978, in Dayton, to Richard "Orange" Cummins of New Paris, and the late Terri (Wisner) Cummins.

In addition to her mother, Jenny was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Cummins; her maternal grandfather, Lester Wisner; and her uncles, Louie and Gene Wisner.

Jenny is a 1995 graduate of Tri-Village High School and a member of Twin Valley Baptist Church in Eaton, Ohio. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football and Chicago Bulls fan. Jenny had a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed going to Chuck E. Cheese and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved crafts and crafting almost anything, and loved spending time with her dogs.

In addition to her father, Jenny is survived by her sisters, Nikki Johnson and her husband, Jesse, of Ravenna, Ohio, Kelly Klosterman and her husband, Stephen, of Camden, Ohio, and Jodie Cummins of New Paris; her paternal grandmother, Ruthie Cummins of Lewisburg, Ohio; her maternal grandmother, Patricia Wisner of Van Wert, Ohio; her nieces and nephews, Justin (Allyssa McCracken) Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Mekenkie Miller, Adler Klosterman, Marie Napier, and Lauren Klosterman. Jenny also leaves behind her aunts and uncles, Amy Futrell of Lewisburg, Tony Cummins and his wife, Karen, of Palestine, Ohio, and Kim Lare and her husband, Mike, of Convoy, Ohio; as well as countless cousins.

A private memorial services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions may be given to Tri-Village Rescue, P.O. Box 247, New Madison, Ohio 45346.

