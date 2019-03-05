GREENVILLE — Jerlyne "Jerri" Monnin, age 76, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born to the late Willis and Betty Hart, on December 18, 1942. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Jerry Jr, Edward J. and Mark A. Monnin.

After graduation from Greenville High School, she started her wallpaper business and later became a real estate agent, then later working at Walmart.

Jerri is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry (Jake), and son Jeff and wife Sonia, three granddaughters, Lynzi, Taylor, McKenzie, three great grandchildren, and loving sister Sandy Wirrig.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 7 at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. They will also receive friends at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville with Father John White presiding. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. All donations and contributions will go to the choice of donor, Dayton Hospice Care or Alzheimer's Research. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com