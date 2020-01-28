VERSAILLES — Jerome M. "Jerry" Monnin, 89, of Versailles passed away at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Jerry was born August 9, 1930, in Shelby County to the late Marcellus and Veronica (Barhorst) Monnin. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his wife, Lurene D. (Simon) Monnin on November 30, 2019, whom he married May 22, 1954; and sisters, Patricia DeMange, Sister Carmelita Monnin and Rita Barlage.

Jerry is survived by his children, Karen and Reece Nickol of Piqua and Kent and Tonda Monnin of Troy; grandchildren, Matt and Angie Nickol, Seth and Sarah Nickol, Lee and Roshelle Nickol, Jay and Jenny Nickol, Mark and Emily Monnin, Tricia and Derek Carson, Craig Riley, Christopher Riley and Conor Riley; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 expected; brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis Monnin of Versailles and Tom and Linda Monnin of Russia; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl Barlage of Russia and Dan and Sheryle Simon of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired in 1992 from PMI in Troy where he was a model maker. Jerry was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Versailles American Legion and the Versailles Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved traveling and was proud to have traveled in all 50 states. Jerry was well known in the Versailles Community as the guy that ran every day no matter what the weather was like, even if it was below zero. Jerry's passion was running. He enjoyed running in numerous 5k races and marathons, including the 100th Boston Marathon. He was an avid sports fan and attended all of his grandchildren's sporting events. Jerry was an avid golfer and proud of his 3 holes in one. Jerry always organized the activities for his family reunions and the neighborhood kids. Jerry's grandchildren always said "grandpa could fix anything".

Jerry's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the staff in the Memory Unit at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and Heartland Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Military honors will be conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard or the Versailles Emergency Medical Services. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com