GREENVILLE — Jerry Allen Thomas, 73, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away September 29, 2020.Jerry was born on July 30, 1947 to the late Karl and Margaret (Brinley) Thomas.

Carrying on his legacy is his wife, Dalene (Yost) Thomas, whom he married on October 24, 1981; his daughter, Lisa Haidle and her fiancé Chad Sullivan; his son Wayne (Julie) Thomas; and his daughter Kaley (Craig) Wagner.

Jerry loved spending time with his seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, Ashley Haidle, Jordan Haidle, Ian Haidle, Skyler Lhamon, Jackson Thomas, Brinley Wagner, Hudson Wagner, and Damian Basinger. When he was not spending time with his beautiful, loving wife, children, and grandchildren, Jerry could be found on the golf course, riding his Harley or Triumph, or being one of Darke County's favorite handymen. Jerry loved to help others and did so by serving on Oakland Church of the Brethren's Disaster Ministries and travelling with them to Louisiana, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Alabama. Jerry enjoyed spending time in the home he built, with his friends, or telling Dad Jokes. Jerry was a gentle, loving, humble man who will be missed by many.

Services will be at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Hollansburg Cemetery immediately following the service. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com