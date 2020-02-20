EUSTIS, Fla. - Jerry Lee Oler passed away on Feb. 10, 2020 in Eustis, Fla.

Jerry was born on Feb. 3, 1947 in Greenville.

Preceded in death by his father Lowell Oler and brother, Monte Oler.

He is survived by his mother, Nola Oler of Greenville; his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Oler of New Madison; brother-in-law, Michael Ross of New Madison; son, Chad (Rhonda) Oler of New Madison; daughter, Natalie (Chris) Long of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, William, Nicholas, Joseph and Catherine Long of Delaware, Ohio, and numerous family and friends.

Jerry was an accomplished craftsman, having owned and operated Oler Construction for 40 years. He selflessly shared those talents with family and friends and genuinely enjoyed helping others. Jerry was passionate about his hobbies and spent his retirement years restoring antique tractors, building model railroads, and completing his baseball card collection. He was also a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and loved spending time fishing with his grandchildren at the family pond or on Black Lake, Mich. Jerry will be remembered for his kind, generous, and easy-going demeanor.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.