GREENVILLE — Jerry Lee Westfall, 66, of Greenville, Ohio departed this earthly life on Oct. 23, 2020 while at Miami Valley Hospital.

Jerry was born July 18, 1954 in Greenville, Ohio to the late William and Patricia (Dakin) Westfall. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenville High School. He worked for 35 years as a wire spooler for Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio and retired in 2012. Jerry loved being around people and never passed up the opportunity to visit and catch up with folks. He was a car enthusiast with vast amounts of car knowledge and even enjoyed collecting model cars. He was known to provide impromptu karaoke performances while hanging out at the fairgrounds. He combined his love of music and people by going to various dances around the area. He was a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren, as well as the local Moose and Eagles chapters. Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandfather, who enjoyed making his family laugh!

He is survived by his son Randall (Brenda) Westfall of Rodney, Mich., and daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Waymire of Arcanum, Ohio; his brother, Bill (Barb) Westfall; sisters, Dianne (Dennis) Beutler and Sheila (Tim) Harbison, all of Greenville; his grandchildren, Hayley Penka, Paisley Waymire, Heidi and Hewyt Westfall; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Tillie Westfall, and maternal grandparents, Fred and Mamie Dakin; former spouse, Connie (Brumbaugh) Westfall; and infant granddaughter Hanna Sue Westfall.

Jerry's family will receive guests Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. A private family funeral will take place at the Greenville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ron Sherck officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to Greenville High School Career Technical Program for Automotive Technology.

