1/1
Jerry Lee Westfall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Jerry Lee Westfall, 66, of Greenville, Ohio departed this earthly life on Oct. 23, 2020 while at Miami Valley Hospital.

Jerry was born July 18, 1954 in Greenville, Ohio to the late William and Patricia (Dakin) Westfall. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenville High School. He worked for 35 years as a wire spooler for Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio and retired in 2012. Jerry loved being around people and never passed up the opportunity to visit and catch up with folks. He was a car enthusiast with vast amounts of car knowledge and even enjoyed collecting model cars. He was known to provide impromptu karaoke performances while hanging out at the fairgrounds. He combined his love of music and people by going to various dances around the area. He was a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren, as well as the local Moose and Eagles chapters. Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandfather, who enjoyed making his family laugh!

He is survived by his son Randall (Brenda) Westfall of Rodney, Mich., and daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Waymire of Arcanum, Ohio; his brother, Bill (Barb) Westfall; sisters, Dianne (Dennis) Beutler and Sheila (Tim) Harbison, all of Greenville; his grandchildren, Hayley Penka, Paisley Waymire, Heidi and Hewyt Westfall; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Tillie Westfall, and maternal grandparents, Fred and Mamie Dakin; former spouse, Connie (Brumbaugh) Westfall; and infant granddaughter Hanna Sue Westfall.

Jerry's family will receive guests Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. A private family funeral will take place at the Greenville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ron Sherck officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to Greenville High School Career Technical Program for Automotive Technology.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved