Jerry Ray Voiles (1946 - 2019)
Obituary
ARCANUM — Jerry Ray Voiles, 73, of Arcanum, Ohio passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence in Arcanum. Jerry was born July 11, 1946, in Greenville, Ohio and the son of the late Edgar and Winifred (Spence) Voiles.

Jerry was retired as a local barber. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Tom Hull Voiles in 2013.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Ann Shively of Loxahatchee, Florida and Troy Voiles of Englewood, Ohio.

There will services held at at a later date in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville,

Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
