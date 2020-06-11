Jesse Richard "Ragweed" Miller
HOLLANSBURG — Jesse "Ragweed" Richard Miller, 94, of Greenville, formerly of Hollansburg, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

A celebration of Jesse's life will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. A live-stream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery.

The family will be receiving guest on Wednesday from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences and Hugs From Homes may be left with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
