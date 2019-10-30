GREENVILLE — Jewel F. Thompson, 82, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

Jewel was born on January 17, 1937, in Tennessee, to the late Guy and Mable Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Jewel was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Thompson.

Jewel is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Mary L. (Altic) Thompson, whom he married June 5, 1954; his son, Steven Thompson and his wife Lesa, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; his two grandchildren and his five great grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Smith and her husband Pete, and Marjorie Hamaker; his brother Tim Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Greenville Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.

Jewel's family would like to extend their heartfelt "Thank You" to State of the Heart Care and Wayne HealthCare for their care and compassion given to Jewel and Mary. They would also like to thank all their wonderful neighbors who have gone out of their way to make sure they had everything they needed during this difficult time. Along with, Dr. Rick Bowlin and his staff for their continued support.

