Jill Elaine (Rhoades) Witters

Obituary
GREENVILLE — Jill Elaine (Rhoades) Witters passed away on November 30, 2019.

She is survived by husband Keith, daughter Leah Witters, sons Lance Witters and Lucas Witters, daughter-in-law Alyssa Farrell Witters, mother Shirley Rhoades, sisters Tracy Muhlenkamp and Melissa Sagan, brother Dusty Rhoades, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Rhoades.

Per her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
