GREENVILLE — Joan Louise Holdeman, age 84 of Greenville, passed away at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Joan was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Greenville, and the daughter of the late Delver and Thelma (Williamson) Helmer Ray.

Joan was a registered nurse, having worked at the St. Elizabeth Hospital of Dayton where she was the head nurse of the emergency department, and later employed for many years at Rest Haven Nursing Home and Brethren Retirement Community, both of Greenville. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church, an avid collector of angels and loved spending time watching her grandchildren patriciate in varies activities.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Duane Holdeman Aug. 27, 2017. They were married Nov. 7, 1959. Also her brothers, Ron Helmer and Rodney Helmer and sister Shelva Rose.

Joan is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Michael (Diane) Holdeman and Shane Holdeman, all of Greenville; grandchildren Stephen Holdeman and his fiancée, Renae Kiser, Chrissy Holdeman, Dakota Holdeman, Rayne Holdeman and Amara Holdeman; great-grandchild Bodhi Holdeman; brother Ralph Helmer of Greenville; sister Lucreda Brandt of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Mark Jauss officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
