COLUMBUS — Joan Mae (Kimmel) Huff, 91, of Columbus, formerly of Ansonia, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A private family burial will take place in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens in Greenville. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Joan's life will take place at a later date. The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with the arrangements. Memorial contribution may be given in memory of Joan to the Shriners Hospitals , P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 35886.