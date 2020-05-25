Joan Mae (Kimmel) Huff
COLUMBUS — Joan Mae (Kimmel) Huff, 91, of Columbus, formerly of Ansonia, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A private family burial will take place in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens in Greenville. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Joan's life will take place at a later date. The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with the arrangements. Memorial contribution may be given in memory of Joan to the Shriners Hospitals, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 35886. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
