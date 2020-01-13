VENICE, Fla. — Joan V. Goeke, of Venice, Florida, passed away on January 7, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.

Joan was born November 17, 1922, to the late Chester and Gladys Jay in Jaysville, Ohio. In 1940 Joan and husband Ralph W. Goeke moved to Dayton, Ohio to raise their family. After retirement they moved to Venice, Florida in 1981, until her passing.

Joan is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph W. Goeke who passed in 1985; son-in-law, Claude Baber who passed in 1987. Also preceded in death by siblings, Marvin Marshall, Juanita Marshall, Herbert Jay, Sam Jay and Roma Jay.

Left to cherish and honor her memory are her children, Karen J. Christopher of Lake Worth, Florida, Ellen J. Baber of Dayton, Ohio, Ralph J. (Deborah) Goeke of Dayton, Ohio Debra J. (Dennis) Munhall of Pinellas Park, Florida, Roger J. (Sue) Goeke of Dublin, Ohio. Joan also leaves her loving touch on 39 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, each of them knowing they were her favorite.

Family will receive friends, Sunday, January 19 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, Ohio, where a prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held 9 a.m., Monday, January 20, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409, where burial will take place after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Joan`s name. Visit Joan's guest book at newcomerdayton.com.