NEW PARIS — Joann D. Maple, 84, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

Joann was born in Martin, North Dakota on June 11, 1935, to the late John and Alvina Heitmann.

In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Maple; her brother, Lawrence Heitmann; and her niece, Michelle Schornack.

She attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina for 2 years before graduating from Trinity School of Nursing in Minot, North Dakota. She then moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked at the Dayton VA as a nurse practitioner until she retired in 1990. Her life was devoted to God's work and caring for people who needed her medical and spiritual advice. That was her greatest joy in life. Joann was a member of Greenville Baptist Temple in Greenville.

She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Seibel, Joyce Rood and Emme Demicell; her nephews and nieces; her stepchildren, Joel Maple and Rhonda Spence; and step-nephews and a step-niece.

A Celebration of Joann's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Daniel Berdine officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:30 a,m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

