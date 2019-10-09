FRANKLIN, Ind. — Joel Beavins, beloved husband of Jill (Rader) Beavins and father of Emma and Ellie Beavins, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at age 48.

Joel was born on April 20, 1971 to Joel Beavins Sr. and Dana (Richardson) Leas in Greenville, Ohio. He married Jill Rader in 1995 in Carmel, Ind., she survives. He and his family are active members at Grace United Methodist Church in Franklin, Ind.

Joel graduated from Richmond High School in 1990 and continued his education at Ball State University and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis where he attained a degree in biology. He worked as a sales executive for over 20 years for medical and scientific research products. Joel's greatest source of pride was his family, especially his two daughters. He was the biggest fan and constant supporter of Emma and Ellie's careers in high school athletics, as well as all of their endeavors. Joel's second passion was flying. He obtained his pilot's license in 1999 and actively flew multiple aircraft over the years, with increasing ratings and licenses. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Joel was the first to volunteer to help a friend, to mentor, or to serve. He went on multiple mission trips through his church, and was active in the Grizzly Golf Foundation. He likewise enjoyed golfing with his daughter Ellie and watching her play at Franklin Community High School. Joel was a life-long learner and a constant example of how doing what you love should be the focus of one's life.

Survivors include his wife Jill (Rader) Beavins of Franklin, Imd.; his children Emma Beavins and Ellie Beavins; his mother Dana (Richardson) Leas of Richmond, Ind.; his sisters Karen (Todd) Meinsen of Fountain City, Ind. and Christina Beavins of Greenville, N.C.; his maternal grandmother Norma Richardson of Greenville, Ohio; six nieces and nephews and countless relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Eugene Richardson of Greenville, Ohio; his paternal grandparents Beau and Dorothy Beavins of Greenville, Ohio; his niece Morgan Judd of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his father.

A service in honor of Joel's life will be held Friday, October 11, at 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 East Adams Drive, Franklin, IN, 46131.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI whose incredible care allowed for Joel's gift of organ donation that will save many lives. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in honor of Joel Beavins, addressed to 1300 East Adams Drive Franklin, IN, 46131. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, Ind. is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.