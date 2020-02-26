GREENVILLE — John C. Hittle, 88 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 3:15 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020. at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Tri-Village, Ohio on March 22, 1931, he was one of two children to the late Ben F. and Elvesta (Wolfal) Hittle. John was a graduate of New Madison High School. He was a proud United States Army veteran, having served overseas in the Korean War. John had worked for the Champion papermill in Piqua, and even moved to Alabama to continue working for the company when they shut down the Piqua plant. He was a member of the EUM church in Greenville, as well as the American Legion # 140. John enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be incredibly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Naomi Ditty.

John is survived by children Frank and Deborah Hittle; Kenneth Hittle; Beverly Henninger: grandchildren Carl Henninger; Charles "Chuck" and Misty Henninger; Joshua Henninger; Tina Hittle-Austin: great-grandchildren Grace Self; Brandon, Hunter, Michael, Ayden Henninger; Evan Werling; Cole Henninger; Reese Austin: step-brother Richard Davis: special friends Brother Ron and Marcie in Alabama: and his pride and joy "Rusty;" the family would also like to extend a big thank you to State of the Heart Care and the Brethren Retirement Community.

Friends may call on the family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral service to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, with Pastor Don Smith presiding. Burial to follow at Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville, where the Greenville Honor Guard will perform Military Honors. Memorial donations may be made to State of the Heart Care. Online sympathies www. zecharbailey.com.