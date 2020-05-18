John D. Bingham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNCIE, Ind.—John D. Bingham, 74, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 16, 1946, near Oolitic and Bedford, Ind. Survived by his wife, Shirley Mae Bingham; daughters, Anita Best, Shelly Liverett, Tracy Bashore, Janie Batten. Also surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, Mona Bingham, Wendy Bingham, Betty Lafton, Larry Williams and Clyde Williams. John had 15 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids. Deceased are John's parents, Boyd Sr. and Marie Bingham; mother and father-in-law, Walter and Stella Williams; brothers, Boyd Jr. (Cheryl), Forrest, Raymond, Ronnie Bingham; in-laws, Richard, Paul, Raymond, Bobby Williams; and one daughter, Johnanna Beam. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. John was a decorated soldier of the U.S Army during the Vietnam conflict. John worked many years as a truck driver and for B&J furniture store. He loved to tinker with lawn mowers and small engines. Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery Muncie, Ind., 47303

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved