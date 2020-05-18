MUNCIE, Ind.—John D. Bingham, 74, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 16, 1946, near Oolitic and Bedford, Ind. Survived by his wife, Shirley Mae Bingham; daughters, Anita Best, Shelly Liverett, Tracy Bashore, Janie Batten. Also surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, Mona Bingham, Wendy Bingham, Betty Lafton, Larry Williams and Clyde Williams. John had 15 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids. Deceased are John's parents, Boyd Sr. and Marie Bingham; mother and father-in-law, Walter and Stella Williams; brothers, Boyd Jr. (Cheryl), Forrest, Raymond, Ronnie Bingham; in-laws, Richard, Paul, Raymond, Bobby Williams; and one daughter, Johnanna Beam. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. John was a decorated soldier of the U.S Army during the Vietnam conflict. John worked many years as a truck driver and for B&J furniture store. He loved to tinker with lawn mowers and small engines. Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery Muncie, Ind., 47303



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store