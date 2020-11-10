GREENVILLE — John E. Mack, 88, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by his children. John was born August 31, 1932 in Darke County, Ohio. On September 9, 1956, John was united in marriage to Gail Roach.

John's early education was in Bradford, Ohio graduating in the Class of 1950. He continued his education at Manchester College in Indiana, graduating in 1954. He then went on to Purdue University where he earned Master's and Doctorate degrees in Mathematics. John began his career as a Mathematics Professor at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. In 1965, he continued his teaching career at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He retired from UK in May, 2000 and remained as Professor Emeritus.

John's faith was a central part of his life. While in Lexington, he was an active member at Immanuel Baptist Church and Southern Hills United Methodist Church. When John returned to Greenville, Ohio in 2016, he joined Oakland Church of the Brethren in Bradford, Ohio. He served at church as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

John enjoyed travel especially with Gail. He loved his family, telling stories, and was a lifelong learner of Math and Problem Solving.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Gail of 58 years; parents, Wilbur Isaac and Myrtle Olive (Boomershine) Mack; brothers, Harold and Donald Mack.

John is survived by his three children, Wayne (Da) Mack, Ruth (Jay) Warner, and Eldon (Mary) Mack; grandchildren, Ashley, Laura, Darren, Charles, and Amalia; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Mack and Nancy Mack; as well as other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Oakland Church of the Brethren in Bradford, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. There will be a time of fellowship after the service. Pastor Andrew Wright and Pastor Fred Bernhard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or Oakland Church of the Brethren, 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford, OH 45308

