FT. WAYNE, Ind. — John F. Stuck, 85, of Fort Wayne, Ind., (formerly of Darke County) passed away peacefully at his home on August 18, 2019.

Born in North Star on May 16, 1934, he was one of six children of the late Carl and Bertha (Rissmiller) Stuck.

John was a Lutheran pastor, and spread the word of God through serving for The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He had earned his master's in divinity, and had attended Trinity Theological Seminary. Prior to seminary he was a tax examiner for the state of Ohio, and had also served as pastor for the St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Star.

John had a strong faith, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by son Jonathon Stuck who was an identical twin to his son Christopher: and his five siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barb (Sherwood) Stuck, whom he married on October 22, 1989; children Eric and Shelly Stuck, Gretchen Rhoades, Christopher Stuck, Kendra (Stuck) and Matthew Dempsey, Cameron Stuck, Nathaniel Stuck and fiancé Jasper Schroeder; and grandchildren Brandon Stuck and fiancé Amanda Meyer, Katelynn Stuck and Adam Rhoades.

Friends may call on the family from 9-11 a.m, Thursday August 22, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13495 Greenville- St. Mary's Rd, Versailles – with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev.Dr. James Stuck presiding. Burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery, North Star. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online sympathies www.baileyzechar.com.