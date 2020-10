TROY — John Lee Chiow, age 52, of Troy, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Burial will take place later in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. Visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.