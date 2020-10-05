1/
John P. Davis
VERSAILLES — John P. Davis, 64, of Versailles, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2:47 a.m., at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles, with burial to follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m., and Thursday, October 8, 9 to 10 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Condolences at www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
