BRADFORD — John R. "Jack" Henry, 69 of Bradford, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019m at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Jack was born in Greenville on March 11, 1950, to the (late) John H. and Juanita (Grilliot) Henry. He was a graduate of Versailles High School; was a farmer all his life; a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Bradford; a member of Knights of Columbus, Versailles; a member of the Farm Bureau of Darke County; loved to watch old movies and especially comedy shows; like his animals, cats and dogs; went to the Senior Citizen Center in Piqua; and loved to play cards, especially euchre.

Jack is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marsha L. (Christian) Henry; sister, Pamela J. Henry of Greenville; godchildren, Mark Henry of Versailles, Deb Harshbarger of Versailles, Sandy Schmidtmeyer of Philothea, Ohio; great-uncle, Cyril Frantz of Versailles; and many friends.

A Prayer Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Interment will be inHarris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to the American Diabetes Association or Versailles Health Care Center Activity Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.