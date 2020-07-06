UNION CITY, Ind. — John Richard (Dick) Wasson, 91, of Union City, Ind., died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1928, at home south of Union City to the late Ralph and Daisie Stump Wasson. He married Norma Jean Lamb on Feb. 22, 1947, and she preceded him in death in 2009.

He loved the Lord and was an active member of South Salem Church of Christ, where he had been a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher. He loved to sing at church, in private, and with the South Salem Quartet. He and Norma enjoyed traveling, watching his grandchildren in sports, spending time with his family and the church. He ended his days living in the house in which he was born, a Hoosier Homestead Farm in the family since the mid-1800s.

He loved all sports, especially baseball, and later in life he became an avid golfer. At age 87, he shot a hole-in-one, which brought him great joy.

Survivors include two daughters, Jolene (John) Hannum of Anderson and Marla (David) McNabb of Seymour; one son, Dean (Pam) Wasson of Bellefontaine, Ohio, nine grandchildren, Nathan (Jenny) Hannum, Tabitha (Joshua) Hall, Rebekah Hannum, Benjamin (Holly) Hannum, Justin (Sara) McNabb, Nick (Leslie) McNabb, Katie (Eric) England, Mandolin Wasson Alexander, and Joshua (Kristen) Wasson; four foster grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Donna) Wasson; one sister-in-law, Wilma Burk of Union City: and three nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Fred Burk.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Reichard Funeral Home, Union City, Ind., with John Hannum officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. directly prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to South Salem Church or Team Expansion with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com