WERNERSVILLE, Pa. — John W. Barry, Jr., 76, died at his home in Wernersville, Pa. on Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born on March 10, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., but spent most of his childhood in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with his parents, John "Jack" W. Barry Sr and Betty Lou Barry.

After graduating from St. Regis Catholic High School in 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a Communications Specialist, and was stationed for three years in France followed by a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1968. At the time of his discharge in 1970 he was a Staff Sergeant.

He entered the private sector upon leaving the Air Force, but returned to the Department of Defense, where he served as a Deputy Director at Fort Benjamin Harrison's Finance Center in Indianapolis, IN, until retiring with thirty years of service.

After retiring, John and his wife moved to Wernersville, Pa. to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. While his health allowed, John enjoyed working part time at Manheim Auto Auction. John had a passion for classic cars, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Judy (Fenstermaker) Barry, of 49 years, their daughters Lori Barry and Traci Barry, and his beloved grandchildren Korynne and Trey. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas (Gail), Mike (Cathy), Timothy (Sue), Maureen Brown, Brian (Deborah), Scott (Brenda), Chauncey (Debra), and Joseph (Elaine), sister-in-law Maureen Barry, brother-in-law Jerry Fenstermaker, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Christopher, and brother-in-law Doug Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 , Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to Vietnam Veteran's of America, https://vva.org, or to St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Alban's Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

