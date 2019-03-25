Obituary
John W. Morland


GREENVILLE — John W. Morland, 61, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Military honors, provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Funeral Homes to help assist with the final expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com


Funeral Home
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
