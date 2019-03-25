GREENVILLE — John W. Morland, 61, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Dayton VA Medical Center.
Family and friends may visit Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Military honors, provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Funeral Homes to help assist with the final expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com