ROSSBURG — Johnnie Lore, 71, of Elijah York Road, Rossburg, passed away of natural causes early Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

He was born February 19, 1948, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late James and Eva (Yates) Lore. On June 1, 1976, in Biloxi, Miss., Johnnie married Jean (Overman) Lore who survives. Also surviving are three of four children: John David and Rita Lore of Wilmington, Joseph Dale Lore (dec.), Jenni Westcott and Corey McGaughy of Spencerville and John Thomas Lore of Greenville; three grandchildren: Skyler and Jake Bergman, Desiree Parrish and Brianna Short along with two great-grandchildren, Dixie and Liam Bergman; four siblings: Ilene Brannigan of Wheelersburg, Bertha and Roy Williams of Lucasville, Freddie and Helen Lore of St. Marys and Robert Lore and Becky Caudell of Wapakoneta; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Lore of St. Marys, Carl Williams of Lucasville, Paul and Becky Overman of Fort Loramie, Marty Jutte of New Bremen and John and Melody Overman of Sidney as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Dorothy Lore (at infancy), Lewis Lore, Earl and Thelma Lore, Walter and Betty Lore, Bessie and Jimmy Russell, Minnie Williams and Louise Canter and a brother-in-law, Ken Jutte.

Mr. Lore was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in active duty nearly two years and received four Bronze Service Stars. He was retired from Midmark Corporation in Versailles where he had been a welder more than 25 years. He was a member of the Midmark 25-Year Club, the Greenville VFW and the Ansonia American Legion. Johnnie enjoyed working on cars and racing sand rail buggies. He was also an avid motorcycle traveler. He visited all 50 states; touring the inland states via motorcycle.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie with Pastor Jack Lore presiding. Friends may call Monday 1-4 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com