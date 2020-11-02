1/1
Johnny William Pierre
1958 - 2020
WEST MILTON — Johnny William Pierre, 62, West Milton, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 23, 1958 in Jacksonville, Florida to David and Patricia Garrison Pierre. John was a foreman at Clopay in Russia, Ohio and a graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School. Johnny was a U.S. Army Veteran who served four years.

Johnny is survived by his children, Joshua (Jennifer) Pierre of Greenville, Ohio,and Nikita Pierre of Union City, Ohio; grandchildren, Ellie, Emily and Jake Pierre, and Zayden Bunger; mother, Patricia Garrison of Ansonia, Ohio; siblings, Ricky Pierre, Janice Pierre, Mary Ferguson, Valerie Leeper, Renee Gilles, and David Pierre; and a stepbrother, Patrick Flint.

Johnny is preceded by his father, David Pierre; and two sisters, Yvonne Flint and Janet Sutter.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 7 p.m, at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana with calling Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
NOV
3
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
