VERSAILLES — Jonathan Louis Gehret, 18, of Cramer Road, Versailles, passed away suddenly following a recreational accident in Brown Township, Ansonia, Ohio, on Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019.

He was born October 31, 2001, in Troy, Ohio, to Brian and Cheryl (Otte) Gehret, who survive at home. Also surviving are two brothers, Benjamin and Nicholas Gehret; his girlfriend, Grace McEldowney of Versailles; grandparents, Joe and Judy Otte of North Star and Cyril and Margie (dec.) Gehret of Yorkshire; uncles and aunts: Curt and Kelly Otte of Casella, Linda Otte of North Star, Jason Otte (dec. infant), Lisa and Brian Rosenbeck of Yorkshire, Krista and Justin Guggenbiller of Coldwater, Doug and Jill Otte of Minster, Janet and Doug Steinbrunner of Versailles, Karen and Steve Mangen of Yorkshire, Kevin and Angie Gehret of Fort Loramie, Joyce and Tom Peterson of St. Marys and Brenda and Ben Mescher of Allen, Mich. as well as numerous great-uncles and aunts, cousins and friends.

Mr. Gehret was a senior at Versailles High School. He had also been employed part time at AL Smith Trucking Inc. and Ben Schmitmeyer's dairy farm. Jonathan was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church. He had been active in FFA and enjoyed showing Poultry at the Darke County Fair. Jonathan was also an avid outdoorsman, he loved dirt bike riding, hunting, fishing and most recently, kayaking.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Denis Church in Versailles with the Rev. James Simons presiding. Interment will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Monday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to charities of donor's choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.