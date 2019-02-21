GREENVILLE — Joseph "Joe" A. Magoto, 68, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

A celebration of Joe's life will take place Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Mark Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com