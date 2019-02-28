COLUMBUS — Joseph Alan Carothers, 92, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio, where he had lived the past two years to be closer to his family. Before moving back to his home state of Ohio, he was a long-time resident of southern Indiana, spending more than 40 years in Evansville and Newburgh. Joe was born March 13, 1926, the son of Abijah and Clara Carothers, near Greenville, Ohio, in their modest rural home.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa, and businessman, appreciated by many for his dependable support. Gifted with a strong intellect, he was committed to a number of causes throughout his life, dedicating himself to the groups that reflected his values within his community. Outside of his work, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, and cultivating a meticulous garden. While often reticent among his friends in everyday life, he was outspoken and unswerving to the causes that mattered most to him.

Joe grew up in rural western Ohio, attending New Madison High School before volunteering at 17 for the Navy during World War II serving aboard a submarine chaser. Following his honorable discharge, he studied at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Joe was the first in his family to graduate from university earning a degree in Accounting. After college, he began a successful career in sales at IBM. In Evansville, under his management the office earned the National Branch of the Year award for IBM. His ascent continued to IBM's headquarters where he served as vice president of Worldwide Education. He later decided to return to Evansville for a more unconventional endeavor, leading one of the first independent computer services companies in the country, Dataco, in 1973, serving as its president and owner for more than 30 years.

His commitment to his community matched his work interests, serving in numerous roles throughout his life. Above all, he was dedicated to helping the community through his work with the Rotary Club in Evansville. For Rotary he was elected local president, again as regional governor, led a regional team granting international scholarships, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow, and was consistently at the forefront of their service activities. As a long-time member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Evansville, he served as an elder and led multiple fundraising campaigns. He also led efforts as a chairman of the United Way of Southwest Indiana, volunteered for numerous local groups, and was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel during his time in Louisville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Johnson Carothers, of Westerville, Ohio; sons Steve (Kim) Carothers of Atlanta, Georgia, Scott Carothers of Louisville, Kentucky, Tom (Dede) Carothers of Westerville, and Andy (Kate) Carothers of Bethesda, Maryland; brother Harold (Sondra) Carothers of Greenville; and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place Monday, March 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville, OH 45331. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and service at 1:45 p.m. The services will be presided by his friend and pastor, Dennis Davenport, with interment immediately following in Greenville Union Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the service location, or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 5501 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47715.