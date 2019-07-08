BROOKVILLE — Joseph E. Denlinger, 96, of Brookville, formerly of rural Verona, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019, following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Levi and Lloyd Denlinger and by sisters, Alma Sullenberger and Lydia Montgomery. He was a longtime member of the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Clayton.

Joseph is survived by his companion of 73 years, Mary Lois Denlinger; children, David (Mary Lynn) Denlinger, Doris (Glenn) Flora, Carl (Bonnie) Denlinger, Carolyn Denlinger, Mary Ann (Merlin) Metzger; brother, Glen Denlinger; sister, Orpha Garber; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Salem OGBB Meeting House at the corner of Barnes Road and Sweet Potato Ridge Road with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Wed. from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.